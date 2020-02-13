Trump's US delegation to have 15 CEOs; business talks likely on February 25

A trade deal is not the only part of US President Donald Trump’s visit that is shrouded in mystery. With just about 10 days to go before Air Force One lands at Ahmedabad airport for a Howdy Modi-like show that had wowed Houston and then flies Trump and his team to New Delhi for a round of hard talk, even the list of business delegation accompanying Trump has been kept under wraps.

An official dealing with the arrangements said “there’s complete silence in the US”. In fact, an American team will reach India in the next two days for the next level of checks, it is ...