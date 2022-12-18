JUST IN
Business Standard

Trump tariffs: Higher India share in US metal imports, shows data

The share of China in US aluminium imports fell from 9.36 per cent in 2017 to 4.52 per cent in the 12 months ending November 2022

Topics
Trump tariffs | steel tariffs

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Steel
Chinaâ€™s steel imports dipped slightly from 2.2 per cent share in 2017 to 2.19 per cent latest data

The Donald Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in 2018 had a limited impact on India’s import share of the two metals to the United States (US).

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 19:13 IST

