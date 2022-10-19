JUST IN
Tussle over secrecy delays trade data compilation by Commerce Dept: Sources
GST Council to meet before mid-Novr; GoM report on tax casinos on agenda
Tussle over secrecy delays trade data compilation by Commerce Dept: Sources

The development comes in the backdrop of India's merchandise exports witnessing 4.8 per cent year-on-year rise to $35.45 billion in September

trade data | Customs | Indian Economy

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Daily trade return is the day-to-day data that the DGCIS receives from customs

The department of commerce is staring at a crisis as it has not been able to generate crucial foreign trade data for nearly two weeks now, amid differences with the revenue department over secrecy of customs data, people aware of the matter said.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 20:51 IST

