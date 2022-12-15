UHI to expand interoperability of health services, NHA invites comments

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday released a consultation paper on ‘Operationalising Unified Health Interface (UHI) in India’ outlining the market rules that will govern the UHI Network, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Digital Mission (ABDM) is designed with UHI as its foundational layer, with the aim of enabling interoperability in Indian health services through open protocols.

To ensure that the UHI Network is planned and operationalised in a collaborative and consultative manner, NHA has invited public comments. The comments and feedback can be submitted on the website of ADBM till January 13, 2023.

According to MoHFW, the consultation paper focuses on many UHI components and the market regulations that will control them. These comprise policies governing the fair and transparent conduct of search and discovery, payment and settlement procedures, cancellation and rescheduling regulations, grievance redressal mechanisms, and more. There are particular open questions in each section that ask for input from stakeholders.

While talking about the consultation paper, Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said that the UHI will support the interoperability of health services in the country and strengthen India's digital healthcare ecosystem. He said, "Since the development of UHI involves several stakeholders, it is important to clearly define how different elements will be operationalised in a fair, efficient, and transparent manner. We urge the stakeholders to share their valued comments and play a role in shaping India’s digital healthcare ecosystem. This stakeholder participation can help avoid roadblocks in implementation, and help make adoption faster and easier."