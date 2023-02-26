JUST IN
Digital economy can contribute 25% GDP, reach $7 trn by FY29: K V Kamath
PM to inaugurate Shivamogga airport, other projects in Karnataka on Feb 27
Centre asks states to expedite energy efficiency activities on mission mode
Haryana govt initiates climate-smart agriculture in 1,669 villages
India's economic growth appears to be very fragile: RBI MPC member Varma
Top headlines: Modi, Scholz discuss ties; Ant Group to pare stake in Paytm
India's G20 presidency received strong support for all our priorities: FM
Progressing towards regulation on Crypto under India's G20 presidency: FM
Old education system rogue as students had to read, write, vomit: Minister
G20 nations adopt 'chair summary' after Russia, China opposition
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Digital economy can contribute 25% GDP, reach $7 trn by FY29: K V Kamath
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Uncertain future for EV dealers as manufacturers face subsidy halt

Many are considering shutting shop as supplies are down to a trickle and operational costs exceed revenues

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Ola Electric Mobility | Hero Electric

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Ola Electric

The halt on subsidies for several electric vehicle (EV) makers under the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme by the Centre has now become a pain point for the EV dealers of these defaulting companies. With supplies from these firms dwindling, their dealers claim customers are now shifting to other brands.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electric Vehicles

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 15:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.