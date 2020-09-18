Uncertainty looms on lives by the track despite govt assurance

A Supreme Court order on August 31 threatened to upend the lives of 300,000 people in Delhi as it called for the removal of slums along 140 km of railway tracks within three months. Since then, much water has flown down the Yamuna.

Earlier this week, the Centre informed the apex court that it won't take action against slum clusters that lie within safety zones. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that status quo would prevail until the Centre took a final call after consulting the Railways, the Delhi government and the urban development ministry. But this is scant consolation ...