Union Budget 2022: Rs 9,259-crore outlay for Air India debt

The Centre has allocated Rs 9,259 crore to Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL), a government-owned special purpose vehicle set up to handle Air India's (AI) debt and non-core assets, for the next financial year starting from April 1, according to a Budget document.

In the Budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister said the revised estimate of capital expenditure for this fiscal is Rs 6.03 lakh crore.

This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of AI and its other sundry commitments. In 2021-22, the Centre infused an equity of Rs 62,057 crore to clear AI’s dues before its disinvestment.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry has been allocated Rs 10,667 crore for FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)