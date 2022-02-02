Union Budget 2022: Rs 9,259-crore outlay for Air India debt

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
What is Expenditure Budget?
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
Budget 2022: Govt plans paradigm change in urban planning; to set up panel
-
The Centre has allocated Rs 9,259 crore to Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL), a government-owned special purpose vehicle set up to handle Air India's (AI) debt and non-core assets, for the next financial year starting from April 1, according to a Budget document.
In the Budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the revised estimate of capital expenditure for this fiscal is Rs 6.03 lakh crore.
This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of AI and its other sundry commitments. In 2021-22, the Centre infused an equity of Rs 62,057 crore to clear AI’s dues before its disinvestment.
Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry has been allocated Rs 10,667 crore for FY23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU