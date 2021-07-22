Union Cabinet approves Rs 6,322-cr PLI scheme for specialty steel

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Rs 6,322-crore steel PLI scheme likely to get Cabinet approval soon
Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000-cr PLI scheme for telecom sector: Prasad
PLI scheme for IT products has outlay of over Rs 7,000 cr, says govt
PLI scheme to bring in investment of Rs 15,000 cr in pharma sector: Govt
-
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved Rs 6,322-crore production linked incentive scheme for specialty steel, a move aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports from the sector, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.
He said that incentives worth Rs 6,322 crore will be provided over five years and it would create over 525,000 jobs.
"It will boost manufacturing and help in reducing imports," he told reporters in New Delhi
The PLI scheme would cover coated/plated steel products; high strength/wear resistant steel; specialty rails; alloy steel products, steel wires and electrical steel. "These steel products are used in a variety of applications which are both strategic and non-strategic and include white goods, automobile body parts and components, pipes for transportation of oil and gas, boilers, ballistic and armour sheets meant for defence application, high-speed railway lines, turbine components, electrical steel meant for power transformers and electric vehicles," said government in a statement.
The scheme will boost the production of high grade specialty steel in the country. Further, it will lead to enhanced exports and minimising dependence on imports for high-end steel. The scheme is expected to bring in investment of approximately Rs 40,000 crore and capacity addition of 25 MT. The duration of the scheme will be 5 years, commencing from 2023-24 to 2027- 28.
India presently operates at the lower end of the value chain in steel sector. Value added steel grades are largely imported in India. This is because of the disabilities faced by the steel industry to the tune of $80-100 per ton, on account of higher logistics and infra cost, higher power and capital cost and, taxes and duties.
"The objective of the PLI scheme for specialty grade steel is to address this disability by incentivising production of specialty steel within the country. The scheme proposes to incentivise eligible manufacturers by paying between 4% to 12% incentive on incremental production. PLI incentive will also help the Indian steel industry mature in terms of technology and move up the value chain," said government.
Any company registered in India, engaged in manufacturing of the identified ‘specialty steel’ grades will be eligible to participate in the scheme. It will, however, have to ensure that the steel used for making ‘specialty steel’ is ‘melted and poured’ in the country, thereby ensuring end-to-end manufacturing keeping in view the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.
PLI scheme for specialty steel is expected to play the important role in strengthening domestic steel value chain and will incentivise the steel sector to invest in technological capability building to contribute to global steel value chain by producing value added steel, added government. Considering the additional production and investment, the scheme has an employment generation potential of about 525,000 of which 68,000 will be direct and the rest will be indirect employment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU