Unlock BFSI 2.0: Banks' extreme risk aversion self-defeating, say RBI Guv

Banks must shed their extreme risk aversion but focus more on risk management and quality of decision making to remain resilient in a challenging financial environment, of India (RBI) Governor said in his keynote address at the virtual Business Standard conclave Unlock 2.0. “Remaining overly risk-averse is like self-immunisation but will be self-defeating in a changing environment.”



“Banks will not be able to win their bread; they will lose their income (if they remain in a risk-aversion mode). Extreme risk aversion is certainly not desirable, what is desirable is a focus on governance, focus on risk management, focus on quality of decision making and building up resilience,” the governor said, adding that “risk aversion is something that banks must deal with.”



The current pandemic-related shock has placed a greater pressure on banks' balance sheets, and this may lead to an erosion of their capital. Banks must respond to the situation quickly and start raising capital. Such “proactive building of buffers will add to the resilience of banks and also the financial sector,” Governor Das said.

RBI has already advised banks and large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to go for stress tests due to the Covid-19 pandemic and plan for capital raising and contingency liquidity. Such upfront capital infusion would also encourage investors to put more money in such entities.

The Indian banking system is “sound and safe”, but it is time for banks to look “deeply within,” to ensure long-term stability for both banks and the overall financial system. The reason behind banks' weakness has been inappropriate business models, bad quality or lack of governance and decision making, besides misalignment of the interest of promoters and external stakeholders. Even as the Indian banking system has shown greater resilience on these aspects, they need more attention.

“While it is natural for capital providers to have a say, it is important that management be allowed to run a bank in a professional and efficient manner. This leads to the robustness of banking institutions,” the RBI governor said, adding that the central bank had received feedback on its recent draft guidelines on bank boards and corporate governance, and that the guidelines were being fine-tuned.

The business landscapes for banks has undergone a change. Banks must focus on sunrise sectors, as well as those sectors that have the potential to bounce back, such as startups, renewables and logistics. Banks must have a complete relook at their business strategies.

There was a need for more reforms in the banking system, and consolidation was a welcome step, Das said.

“Larger and more efficient banks can compete shoulder to shoulder with global banks. Size is essential, but efficiency is an even bigger need,” the governor said, adding, as banks got bigger and more connected with diverse jurisdictions there would be newer risks with newer business models of banks.

Banks will have to ride on technology to overcome these challenges, and they must use technology to match the aspirations of customers, and not just limit it to transactions.

Risk management of banks must be more sophisticated, and banks must be able to detect frauds at an early stage. “Frauds have their origins in not-so-efficient risk management – at the time of sanctioning and due to lack of effective post-sanction monitoring.” An effective early-warning system framework in this regard should be helpful.

“Banks should be able to pick up insipient signals of stress. There is a need for rearranging roles at banks to have a robust compliance culture.”



The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is hard to measure, but the framework for resolution of stressed assets due to the pandemic is a well-thought-out decision “aimed at striking a balance between the interest of depositors and financial stability, and to keep businesses viable.”



Such resolution “is expected to give a durable relief” to all concerned and the RBI expects “efficient and diligent implementation” of the measures by banks.

In a post-pandemic phase, “calibrated, non-disruptive and cautious exit plan has to be taken,” and the financial sector should not expect an extension of regulatory support. However, not all measures will be withdrawn, the governor assured. “RBI takes a long-term view, and not just for tomorrow. We do think about today, tomorrow, and also one or two years ahead,” the governor said.

