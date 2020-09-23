UP govt earmarks 77 acre for Noida textile hub; aims Rs 900-cr investment

-
The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked more than 77 acres for the proposed Noida Apparel Export Cluster, aiming to get private investment worth Rs 900 crore in the infrastructure project.
This follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's plan to develop UP as a global garment hub with the state looking to tap the lucrative international textile supply chain by providing a competitive avenue to the marquee buyers, who are currently procuring textile and fabrics from China.
The proposed Noida textile hub, comprising nearly 55 manufacturing and export units, is expected to generate employment for more than 100,000 people.
According to UP handloom and textile minister Sidharth Nath Singh, the state was poised to emerge as the most attractive investment destination in a gamut of sectors owing to the abundant presence of skilled, semiskilled and unskilled workers and labourers, largest consumer base and high ‘Ease of Doing Business’ matrix.
He informed the state was also planning to establish Integrated Textile Park across the state, for which the government had invited expression of interest (EoI) from private players.
“So far, six developers have evinced interest in setting up such Parks at Agra, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Chandauli, Jhansi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur districts,” Singh added.
The officials have been directed to earnestly pursue these proposals with the private developers, who would be expected to submit respective detailed project report (DPR) based on the request for proposal (RfP) document to be floated by the state government.
Recently, a delegation of Agra-based industrialists representing 300 textile manufacturers met the UP minister of State for Textiles Chaudhary Udaybhan seeking suitable land for setting up textile and apparel units in Agra.
The government has also expedited the process of identifying land for the proposed textile parks in the state for mass employment generation and faster economic growth at the local level. The state is looking to employ the skilled and semiskilled migrant workers, who were forced to return to UP following Covid-19 lockdown from top textile manufacturing centres, including Surat, Ludhiana etc.
