UP govt plans to partner BHEL, HAL for industrial and technical training

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to tie-up with top industrial undertakings such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Limited (HAL) for industrial and technical training in the state.

According to the proposal, the state would partner and HAL for imparting the latest technical and industrial know-how at Lucknow-based Institute of Tool Room Training (ITRT), which is run by the government for industrial, engineering and technology skilling.

Besides, the UP industrial department has also mooted forging technical tie-ups with prominent institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and getting the ITRT curriculum graded by the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for ensuring the quality of training.

Chairing a meeting here yesterday, UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana directed officials to prepare and present a roadmap for the revival of ITRT within 15 days in the light of these fresh proposals. He also asked for constituting an experts committee for the revival of the institute.

Meanwhile, UP micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) special secretary Amit Singh has proposed the setting up of a common facility centre (CFC) in Lucknow under the state government's flagship one district, one product (ODOP) scheme to help the MSME sector.

At the UP Investors Summit 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) totalling Rs 4.68 trillion across different sectors. So far, the state has laid the foundation stones of projects to the tune of Rs 1.25 trillion.

While the spade work has commenced on these projects, the investors have time and again flagged the issue of trained and skilled manpower for their industrial units. In this context, the state government is taking multitude of steps to improve the skill training with the help of both public and private sector companies.

Under the ODOP scheme, the government aims at reviving the indigenous industries with a gamut of interventions, including technical, marketing and financial. Each of the 75 districts in UP are famous for their unique products viz. Varanasi (Banarasi silk sari), Bhadohi (carpet), Lucknow (chikan), Kanpur (leather goods), Agra (leather footwear), Aligarh (lock), Moradabad (brassware), Meerut (sports goods), Saharanpur (wooden products) etc.

Earlier, the Adityanath government had signed agreements with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for enabling the MSMEs raise capital.

Targetting to hit the trillion dollar economy mark by 2024, UP is framing a new export policy to give impetus to the industrial sector. The government has engaged the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to prepare its draft.

Since, UP MSME sector accounted for 80 per cent of exports totalling Rs 1.14 trillion in 2018-19, the new export policy would by and large serve the interests of the sector, which contributes more than 60 per cent of the state’s industrial output.