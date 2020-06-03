UP govt to amend biofuel policy to augment state's green energy resources

The will promote the setting up of plants for augmenting the state's green energy resources.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath has instructed officials to revisit the UP Policy 2018 for effecting suitable amendments to boost the sector and attract fresh investment.

Of late, the state has been working with the union petroleum ministry and the public sector oil marketing companies (OMC) for setting up plants in all the 75 districts of UP. It is aimed at not only creating an economic value chain for the stray cow shelters at the district level, but also providing a practical solution for a viable disposal of animal, agricultural and solid waste.





ALSO READ: Will direct multilateral aid to disaster-hit states become the new normal?

Last year, the state government said it was, in partnership with the petroleum ministry, preparing an action plan to set up a large sized biofuel plant in every district, which would be integrated with the local stray cattle shelters. Some private cattle shelters in Western UP already operate small biogas plants for captive energy utilisation.

On September 18, 2019, Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had laid the foundation of a biofuel plant at Dhuriapar in the former’s pocket borough of Gorakhpur district. The plant is being set up by public sector Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at a cost of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

Meanwhile, Adityanath reviewed a string of existing policies, including biofuel, on Monday evening, and the proposed amendments to make them more competitive and contemporary in nature. The other policies, which were reviewed, pertained to filmmaking, solar energy, civil aviation, electric vehicles etc.



ALSO READ: Suitors for Jet Airways narrow down to four from 12, final list on June 10

He stressed on the urgent need to amend the policies for strengthening the state’s economy, attracting investment and creating fresh employment opportunities, apart from providing sops and incentives to the investors and industry.

“Keeping the present circumstances in mind, it is imperative to make changes in our existing policies and such steps should be taken in right earnest,” he instructed officials.

The CM ordered for setting up film processing units in Lucknow to promote the craft of filmmaking in the state. Besides, officials have been asked to explore the possibility of establishing smaller cinema halls having a capacity of 100 seats in the rural pockets.





ALSO READ: Covid-19: India's services PMI improves from April lows to 12.6 in May

He said suitable land should be identified for setting up a Film City too, and the existing UP Film Policy 2018 amended to iron out any irritants in promoting the film industry, which would provide jobs to the local youth and attract private investment.

Similarly, he tasked the solar energy and revenue department officials to coordinate for identifying land for setting up solar power plants under the UP Solar Energy Policy 2018 even as he stressed on liberalising norms to promote the sector. The government is targetting more than 10,000 megawatt (mw) of renewable energy capacity.