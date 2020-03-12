UP has got industrial investments worth Rs 3 trillion since 2017: CM

chief minister on Thursday claimed that the state’s industrial sector had received private and public sector investment of nearly Rs 3 trillion during the last three years of his regime.

Addressing a function here this afternoon, Adityanath said this investment had helped to create employment and self employment opportunities totalling 3.3 million since his government came to power in 2017.

“The state is constantly moving towards a new direction, and in addition to the industrial sector growth, several big infrastructure projects are also underway,” he added.

Meanwhile, he launched a slew of new schemes and projects related to the vocational education and skill development, including the setting up of ‘Yuva Hubs’ in all the 75 districts.

Last month, the ‘Yuva Hub’ scheme was allocated Rs 1,200 crore in the UP Annual Budget 2020-21 and it aims at providing employment to tens of thousands of skilled youth by assisting in project concept and financial help for one year of operation.

To facilitate setting up of 30,000 startups in the first phase of the scheme by integrating all the youth related schemes and programmes being run in UP, the CM informed. “We have the vision to integrate all the industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics with entrepreneurship, so as to generate lakhs of job opportunities for the youth, who are full of energy and potential, and they just need the right direction.”

There is a need to have a positive outlook towards youth and development related areas, while deriving inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious target of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024, Adityanath underlined.

He questioned the apathy and lack of focus under the previous regimes in UP, which saw the state’s per capita income dwindle from among the top ranked around the time of the country’s independence in 1947 to less than half when he become the CM in 2017.

“The reason behind the slide in the state’s per capital income was the apathy towards its rich heritage of traditional and indigenous industries,” he said adding his government had already launched the flagship one district, one product (ODOP) scheme to revitalise the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

“Our ODOP scheme has even been espoused in the Union Budget and the Centre has advised the other states to replicate the model to boost their respective MSMEs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath stressed on adopting the ‘zero budget’ and green farming model based on organic manure derived from cow dung and urine.