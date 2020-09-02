UP is the new Kerala in terms of remittances from Indians in the Gulf

In the list of top-50 districts from where most low-skilled Indians go for employment abroad, only one from Kerala figures—Kottayam. The list compiled by the ministry of external affairs is instead dominated by Uttar Pradesh (UP) which has 21 districts and Bihar with seven (See table: States in list of top 50 districts sending ECR emigrants, 2019).

The home addresses of low-skilled emigrant Indians have begun to change fast. Instead of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the list is now dominated by those from North Indian states. What began as a narrow stream a few years ago is now a ...