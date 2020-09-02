JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Capping MEIS benefits at Rs 2 cr to seriously affect exporters: FIEO
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

UP is the new Kerala in terms of remittances from Indians in the Gulf

The northern state houses 21 of the top-50 districts from where most low-skilled Indians go overseas for employment, followed by Bihar with seven; Kerala has only one

Topics
remittance to India | Remittances | Expat workers

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

In the list of top-50 districts from where most low-skilled Indians go for employment abroad, only one from Kerala figures—Kottayam. The list compiled by the ministry of external affairs is instead dominated by Uttar Pradesh (UP) which has 21 districts and Bihar with seven (See table: States in list of top 50 districts sending ECR emigrants, 2019).

The home addresses of low-skilled emigrant Indians have begun to change fast. Instead of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the list is now dominated by those from North Indian states. What began as a narrow stream a few years ago is now a ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU