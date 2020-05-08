UP ordinance dismantles industrial dispute mechanism, keeps minimum wage

The proposed Ordinance of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to exempt businesses from the purview of almost all the in the state seeks to dismantle the industrial dispute mechanism even as it has kept safety-related and minimum wages provisions for firms intact.

A copy of the draft ordinance of the UP government titled ‘The Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Ordinance, 2019’, which has been sent for the approval of the Governor of the state, was reviewed by Business Standard on Friday.

The ordinance has been sent for the approval of the UP Governor, following which it will be sent the President of India through the central government as some of the changes are meant to be made to central laws, before the ordinance becomes a law.

The draft ordinance stated that “all factories and establishments engaged in manufacturing process shall be exempted from the operation of all for a period of three years” subject to fulfillment of certain conditions. This means that all the manufacturing and plantation units, construction and, services sector or shops and establishments “dealing” with manufacturing process will be able to enjoy the benefits of the labour law exemptions.

The ordinance does not state the specific laws that businesses will be exempted from, but UP Principal Secretary (Labour) Suresh Chandra said that most of the 38 labour laws in the state will cease to exist for the next three years. “Notwithstanding anything contained in this Ordinance, the previous operations of various labour laws shall not be affected,” it said.

Though the ordinance has not specified, but businesses will have to pay towards the Employees Provident Fund schemes and Employees State Insurance scheme of workers as the laws governing them are controlled and administered by the central government, according to experts. However, companies will no longer be liable to pay gratuity benefits to workers.

The proposed Ordinance showed that the existing labour law – the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947 – which spells out the mechanism for resolving industrial disputes will become invalid. This means employers will get a free hand to retrench or lay off workers, to the extent that they will not be obligated to pay any retrenchment compensation to workers. There will be no mechanism for workers to raise a dispute or for the authorities to reconcile any issues between workers and employers.

“This will lead to a law of the jungle. The employers and the employees will have to settle the course on the streets,” RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh national president C K Saji Narayanan said. All the trade unions criticised the move, even as industry bodies cheered similar steps taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state governments, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

According to the proposed Ordinance, employers will have to enter the name and details of all employed workers electronically on an attendance register of the government under the Factories Act, 1948. “No workers shall be paid less than minimum wages as prescribed by the UP government,” it added.

The wages of workers have to be deposited on time and into their bank accounts, not through cash.

“The provision of Factories Act, 1948 and Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW) Act, 1996 relating to safety and security of workers shall remain applicable,” the UP government’s proposed ordinance stated.

XLRI Jamshedpur professor and labour law economist K R Shyam Sundar said that the welfare provisions in the Factories Act, for instance the necessary provisions of cleanliness, disposal of wastes, lighting, drinking water, urinals, canteens, rest rooms, crèches, wages during the leave period, among others will cease to exist. He added that the construction firms will not be required to contribute towards the BoCW cess fund.

“The ordinance is an ill-drafted, ambiguous and hurriedly prepared piece of law. It will lead to extensive litigations in the courts,” Sundar added.

The UP government has proposed to put a cap of 11 hours on the maximum number of working hours in a day. The provisions of the various labour laws relating to the employment of children and women shall remain applicable, along with those related to the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, it added.

Workers will continue to be compensated for accident on the job. The action against employers will continue to be taken if there are any breaches of these conditions according to provisions of the existing “relevant” Acts.

POINTERS

WHO?

All factories and establishments engaged in manufacturing process shall be exempted from the operation of all labour laws for a period of three years

WHAT?

*No welfare provisions under Factories Act or Building and Other Construction Workers Act will apply

*Safety provisions under the Factories Act to be kept intact

*No means to settle dispute as the Industrial Disputes Act will become redundant

*No right to form unions or go for a strike

*Employees Provident fund and Employees' State Insurance benefits to continue; gratuity scheme will not apply

*Workers to be paid salary directly in bank accounts and to be registered through an online portal

*Minimum wages to be paid

WHEN?

*The proposed Ordinance is pending for approval of the state Governor and will go to the President of India through the central government for sanction before becoming a law