UP's image has changed, has got Rs 2 trn in investments: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Thursday said his government had fetched Rs 2 trillion as investments in his tenure yet, helping the state's aim to become a trillion-dollar economy.

“The biggest achievement of my government has been to change the perception about UP (Uttar Pradesh), which is now reckoned as a fast-developing state,” said Adityanath at a press conference on the half-way anniversary of his government.

Adityanath said his government had prepared a plan for five priority sectors--infrastructure, industries, agro exports, urban development, and human resource development--to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

He claimed UP faced an identity crisis when he came to power in March 2017, but his government had restored the state's credibility with good governance and economic development.

Adityanath said 2 million private and 250,000 government jobs had been generated in the state under his regime even as the target was to create additional 2.5 million private sector jobs for the youth over the next 5 years.

“The remaining 2.5 years of my regime would be dedicated towards accelerating the various programmes for achieving the $1 trillion target,” he said.

Adityanath said his government had ensured sugarcane payments worth Rs 73,000 crore, while the defunct public sector sugar mills were being revived.

“We have recruited 75,000 policemen and the process for more recruitment is on,” he said mentioning his government had hiked the home department budget from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 24,000 crore for providing better amenities to the state police force. He noted the police had played a major role in restoring law and order in UP and changing the doing business perception.

Adityanath referred to the flagship projects of Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Defence Corridor to underscore the pro-development agenda of his government.

“The state clocked more than 28 growth in MSME export during 2018-19 compared to 8-9 per cent growth rate by other states,” he said.