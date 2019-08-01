UP sets August 31 deadline for mills to settle Rs 8,200 crore cane arrears

With the 2019-20 sugarcane crushing cycle barely two months away, the Adityanath government has set the deadline of August 31 for mills in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s top sugar producer, to settle farmers’ outstanding for the current season totalling more than Rs 8,200 crore.

Against total cane payables of Rs 33,047 crore, UP mills have so far paid 75% or Rs 24,792 crore to farmers, thus leaving 25% or Rs 8,255 in arrears for the 2018-19 season.

During corresponding period last year, unpaid component for 2017-18 stood at a much higher level of Rs 11,161 crore or about 32%. Although, the payments situation is better compared to last year, yet the central and state governments had announced separate soft loan schemes for helping private sugar mills pay farmers against the backdrop of sugar market glut, export market squeeze and falling sugar prices.

UP cane commissioner Manish Chauhan, in a meeting with the representatives of private mills here on Wednesday, issued stern directives for ensuring full payment by August 31. They were also instructed to complete their annual repairing and maintenance at the earliest, so that mills could start operations on time for the coming sugar season (Oct-Sep).

Private mills account for nearly 95% of total arrears in UP at Rs 7,800 crore, followed by UP cooperative units at Rs 430 crore. Among top cane payment defaulters are Bajaj Hindusthan group mills with more than Rs 2,800 crore outstanding, followed by Simbhaoli at nearly Rs 600 crore, Modi Rs 465 crore, Dhampur Rs 354 crore etc.

Last month, the government had warned defaulting mills of filing cases under Section 3/7 of Essential Commodities Act (ESA) 1955 and issuance of recovery certificates (RC), which authorises district administration to seize plant and stock for auctioning, if farmers’ dues are not paid on time.

In fact, chief minister Adityanath had also asked mills to settle their outstanding and stressed that any delays in clearing arrears would not be tolerated.

“Sugarcane payment is incumbent on the liquidation of stock and it is the responsibility of the government to facilitate the sale. We have been given limited quota for selling sugar and are facing the double whammy of maintaining inventory and not able to sell as well,” an official with a leading sugar company told Business Standard.

He lamented the government was not extending any support to mills in the present crisis and private millers have been ‘bluntly’ told to explore other sources of funding for settling outstanding. “We have apprised the state government of the tight liquidity situation with us, which is primarily responsible for arrears.”

Recently, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the creation of 4 million tonnes (MT) of sugar buffer for a year. It is aimed at supporting sugar industry through cash support and improving the demand-supply matrix in the domestic market.

“However, the buffer stock policy is applicable to mills enjoying CC (cash credit) facility with banks, while majority of the smaller groups are out of its purview. In fact, they are in dire need of such government support than big sugar companies,” he noted.

In 2018-19 crushing cycle, 119 sugar mills, including 94 private, 24 cooperative and a UP State Sugar Corporation unit, had participated in crushing operations. The state sugar output stood at about 11.8 MT compared to over 12 MT in 2017-18.