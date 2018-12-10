Urjit Patel quits as RBI governor 9 months before his term was to end

(RBI) Governor Urjit Patel delivered a Monday evening shocker by resigning, effective immediately, citing personal reasons. The 24th RBI governor resigned nine months before his term was to end on September 4 next year.

If Patel resigned due to differences with the government, as is suspected, he would be second only to Benegal Rama Rau, RBI’s second Indian governor (who resigned in 1957) to resign before the expiry of term due to differences with the finance minister. In 1990s, C Rangarajan had resigned as RBI governor to accept another

Patel’s immediate predecessor, Raghuram Rajan, was not given an extension after his three year term ended in September 2016.





“On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the in various capacities over the years. The support and hard work of RBI staff, officers and management has been the proximate driver of the Bank’s considerable accomplishments in recent years,” Patel said in a short statement on the RBI website.

“I take this opportunity to express gratitude to my colleagues and directors of the RBI Central Board, and wish them all the best for the future,” the statement said.



Analysts noted that the statement did not name anybody in the government, even as the RBI governor is a constitutional post appointed by the government.

Patel’s abrupt resignation will raise many questions about the testy relationship the had with government representatives in the board of RBI.

Even the RBI board members were caught unawares of the governor's resignation.





Satish Marathe, RBI board member, said: "I am both saddened and surprised, particularly when all things looked to have been settled/ resolved unanimously.”

A person aware of the developments told Bustiness Standard that Patel's resignation came days after both the sides came to an agreement over a crucial issue of the structure and terms of reference of a committee to review the economic capital framework of the RBI. RBI Governor Urjit Patel and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley mutually decided to appoint Bimal Jalan as the chairman and Rakesh Mohan as the vice-chairman of the panel. Earlier, while the RBI had pushed for Mohan's name as the panel head, government was in favour of appointing Jalan.

Health-wise, Patel had not been keeping well, according to sources. "He had not been attending office for a while. He had come to the RBI office only for the Monetary Policy Committee and the Board of Financial Supervision meetings," the source said, requesting anonymity.





The person said a range of factors could have been behind Patel's resignation and there was no trigger in particular. He had informed Jaitley minutes before putting in his papers, the person said.

A board member, requesting anonymity, said Patel had, on Saturday, asked the person to attend the LK Jha Memorial Lectures of the RBI scheduled to be held on December 14 — the same day when the board meeting was supposed to take place.

"When I asked him if this means that the board meeting will get over in a short period of time, he just smiled. His resignation comes as a surprise," the person said.

A board member said the senior most deputy governor of RBI, N S Vishwanathan, may take over as the RBI governor and he will take a call whether the December 14 meeting will be convened or not in the light of Patel's exit.

In many ways, the resignation was not entirely unexpected, but most observers had expected that the two institutions have smoked the peace pipe after the marathon 10-hour board meeting on November 19.

It was agreed in the meeting that RBI’s reserves won’t be touched, but RBI would be flexible in examining if some banks could be brought out of the prompt corrective action framework (PCA). Also, it was agreed that a restructuring scheme for stressed micro and small enterprises would be introduced.

However, tensions were very much there and some analysts are of the opinion that the RBI governor could have been asked to wait out till state elections. The results of the state elections are scheduled to be out on Tuesday.

Tension between the finance ministry representatives and RBI started with a circular on February 12. There, the said if a loan was due for more than 91 days, it was in default and recovery proceedings could be started against the account.

It led to a direct clash between the government and the RBI as the former wanted to dilute the provisions to favour power-sector companies.





The did not even bother to send its representative to a meeting of the Cabinet committee on power sector loans, having earlier communicated its unwillingness to compromise on the February 12 circular on defaults.

In many ways, efforts to move Patel out were seen as having gathered momentum after that. Patel also fought back, openly criticising the government at policy press conferences on issues like fiscal deficit and rising supply of bonds.

He also wanted the government to give the RBI more powers over public-sector bank boards.

The inconclusive October 23 board meeting of the RBI went on for 10 hours and brought out in the open the differences between the government and the RBI on a whole host of issues, including how liquidity will be given to the cash-strapped NBFC segment after the IL&FS group defaults. Credit to micro and small enterprises, as well as letting some banks come out of the restrictive prompt corrective action, was also discussed.





Three days after the meeting, RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya surprised everybody by indirectly suggesting that RBI’s autonomy was in threat and that the central bank governor might have to resign.

The November 19 meeting of the central board, however, concluded amicably with the board, comprising of government’s nominees Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Garg and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar, and RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch’s S