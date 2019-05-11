US firms see no ease of doing business in India: Here're the main issues

In the last two years, India has climbed 53 places in the World Bank’s ease of doing business report. Despite that, for the average US company, the country continues to look like a tough market to break into.

This is the view of more than a 100 American companies, whose top executives are accompanying US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who was in India for trade negotiations with New Delhi. Backed by the US Commerce Department, the executives are touring Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, among other cities, as part of Washington’s largest annual trade mission programme, ...