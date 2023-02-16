JUST IN
CM Gehlot announces 100,000 jobs across Rajasthan current financial year
Business Standard

Close on heels of India, US switches to T+1 trade settlement cycle

Growing pressure on global regulators to shorten settlement cycle, say experts

United States | SEBI | India trade

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

The US has announced a transition to a shorter T+1 (trade plus one day) settlement cycle. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to shorten its settlement cycle to one day by May 28, 2024.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:04 IST

