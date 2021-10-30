US Trade Representative to visit Delhi in Nov to expand ties with India

-
United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai is expected to visit the national capital next month to discuss trade issues with India. This will be Tai's first visit to India since she took over earlier this year.
"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi will travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," according to an official statement from USTR. Tai will reach India on 22 November.
With the US indicating that it is not looking at new trade agreements, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had in August said that India will look at working with the US on market access issues to promote bilateral trade.
Addressing market access issues on both sides will be a big opportunity for our export sector, the minister had said.
In the past, India had extensive discussions with the US on a limited trade deal, with the regime of Donald Trump. However, the limited trade package was not signed as some contentious issues were not resolved.
