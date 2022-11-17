JUST IN
US, China, UAE drive India's first export contraction in nearly 2 yrs

The three nations that saw positive growth in exports were the Netherlands (21.6 per cent), Singapore (24.8 per cent), and Brazil (57.7 per cent)

Topics
USA | UAE | China

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
October trade data released on Tuesday showed that India’s merchandise exports contracted to its lowest level in 20 months

Exports to seven of the top 10 destinations of India, including the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and China witnessed contraction in October, leading to the country’s overall outbound shipments dipping for the first time in two years, according to the data compiled by the Department of Commerce.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 00:19 IST

