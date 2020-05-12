Used car market heads for boom post-lockdown as demand may pick up pace

As people adjust to living with coronavirus, it is clear travel will not be the same. An im­mediate fallout for those who can afford it would be greater reliance on driving than on public transport.

Yet this doesn’t exactly mean booming car sales. Instead the prospects are looking brighter for second-hand cars as people have begun to see four-whee­lers as objects with utilitarian functions that are required for safe travel rather than prestige. A study by second-hand car dealer CARS 24 showed 42 per cent of the consumer feel the need for a car to travel safely now. ...