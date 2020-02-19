Uttar Pradesh govt provides Rs 2,000 crore for new airport at Jewar

The government on Tuesday set aside Rs 500 crore for an airport in Ayodhya and Rs 200 crore for the beautification of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple in a Budget that is also big on road and Metro rail projects.

The Budget presented in the state Assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna provides Rs 2,000 crore for the new airport project at Jewar near Delhi.

The Kanpur Metro Rail Project gets Rs 358 crore and Rs 286 crore has been allocated for the Metro rail in Agra. It has earmarked Rs 200 crore more for Metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities.