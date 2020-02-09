Uttar Pradesh industrial production dips 3.8% in November 2019

Uttar Pradesh's fell by 3.8 per cent in November 2019 compared to the corresponding period during the last fiscal year 2018-19.

However, the month-on-month dip of 3.8 per cent in UP industrial index is also a recovery of sorts considering it fell sharply by 9.6 per cent in the preceding month of October 2019.

Even as the UP industrial index continued in the negative territory, India's industrial sector had reflected a surge of 1.8 per cent in November 2019 after snapping decline for the last three straight months, according to the Index of (IIP) data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Meanwhile, the UP general industrial index of November 2019 with base year 2011-12 (=100) stood at 114.9, which is (-) 3.8 per cent compared to November 2018.

According to the Quick Estimates of IIP on base year 2011-12 released by the Economics and Statistical Division of the UP Planning Institute, the indices of for the mining sector stood at 70.0, manufacturing sector 121.7 and electricity sector 111.7 with corresponding growth rates of (-) 50.0 per cent, 4.7 per cent and (-) 8.9 per cent respectively for November 2019.

Earlier, UP had logged industrial growth of 0.4 per cent in September 2019 even as the India’s IIP had seen contraction of 4.3 per cent in that month. UP’s industrial output had earlier posted two successive months of negative growth of (-) 3.6 per cent each during July and August 2019 respectively before entering the positive territory in September, and then becoming negative again in October.

'Quick Estimates' are based on the methodology of Central Statistical Office, Government of India and by using the data provided by various factories and departmental head offices.

According to UP Planning Institute director Arvind Kumar Pandey, 11 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during November 2019 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The manufacture of electrical equipment reflected the highest positive growth of 61.4 per cent, followed by 21.7 per cent in other manufacturing category.

On the other hand, in the category of manufacture of wood/products of wood and cork except furniture, manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials showed negative growth of 31.8 per cent followed by (-) 30.3 per cent in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Under the primary goods, consumer durable goods and consumer non-durable goods category, the growth in November 2019 over November 2018 are (-) 24.0 per cent in primary goods, 34.2 per cent in capital goods, 4.5 per cent in intermediate goods and 4.4 per cent in infrastructure-construction goods.

The consumer durable and consumer non-durable categories recorded the growth rates of (-) 7.3 per cent and (-) 0.9 per cent respectively.