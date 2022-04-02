Uttar Pradesh leads in completion of smart city projects, shows data

It has been six years since the government launched the Smart City Mission, under which 100 cities were selected. The timeline to complete the programme was set to 2022, and was shifted to June 2023 last year. A Business Standard analysis shows that of the 100 cities, only 14 have completed over 50 per cent of the projects in terms of value.

Furthermore, five of those belong to Uttar Pradesh (UP). The other five in UP have a completion rate of over 30 per cent. Varanasi had the highest completion rate of 87.1 per cent among all the cities. The city led the country with an 86.8 ...