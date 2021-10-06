Vegetable prices rise, barring potato and onion, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Bigger firms pass on surging input costs to consumers, smaller ones stuck
Rising inflation risk
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
RBI will stick to pushing economic growth at this stage: Deputy guv MK Jain
-
After petrol and edible oils, prices of select vegetables have been on the boil for the last few weeks.
Trade and market sources said excessive late rains in September, followed by high prices of petrol and diesel — that pushed up transportation costs — have largely been the reasons behind the spurt in vegetable prices.
In contrast, the wholesale rates of onion and potatoes, which are among the two most consumed vegetables in India, have seen a declining trend in September.
Tomato prices, according to some analysts, are expected to go down as crop arrivals will increase in October.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU