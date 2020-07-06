Vegetable prices rise up to 200%; trade blame crop damage and fuel price

The prices of food items, including vegetables, have started to skyrocket even as the crisis shows no sign of abating. The prices of vegetables, in particular, have increased quite significantly with retail prices of almost all kinds rising from 25 per cent to 200 per cent.

The most significant rise has been registered in the price of tomato. Vegetable traders say prices have risen due to crop failure during the rainy season.

Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of Delhi's Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), told IANS that prices of most green vegetables have registered an increase in the past one month, due to reduced arrivals during the rainy season. According to Khan, another reason for rise in prices of vegetables is due to increased diesel price. "Vegetable traders point out that the cost of transportation of vegetables has increased due to diesel being expensive," he said.

However, Greater Noida retailer Munendra also sells vegetables at a higher price though he does not have to bear the cost of transportation to bring vegetables from his farms to shops. Munendra has cultivated brinjal, gourd, bitter gourd, lady's finger, cucumber etc on his farm which is just a kilometer away from his shop. Munendra said the crops usually perish in the rainy season, which also reduces the yield. This is why the prices of vegetables are increasing, he said.

Vijay Ahuja, an agent at Okhla Mandi, said that in the rainy season, the arrival of vegetables reduces every year, due to which the prices keep rising.

Now, compare in the month of June and July.

Prices in the month of June (Rs per kg):

Potatoes - 20-25

Cabbage - 30-40

Tomatoes - 20-30

Onion - 20-25

Gourd - 20

Cucumber - 20

Pumpkin - 10-15

Brinjal - 20

Capsicum - 60

Prices in the month of July (Rs per kg)

Potatoes - 30-35

Cabbage - 60-80

Tomatoes - 60-80

Onion - 25-30

Gourd - 30

Cucumber - 50

Pumpkin - 20-30

Brinjal - 40

Capsicum - 80