Vendors to get interest for delayed payments on govt e-marketplace

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus outbreak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of situation
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 78,055; global tally at 4,429,235
Covid-19: Rs 1.7-trn relief package welcome, but more support needed
Finance Ministry releases Rs 6,195 cr revenue deficit grant to 14 states
11 steps taken by FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the agrarian economy
-
Sellers on the government e-marketplace will now get interest rate at the rate of one per cent a month in case payments due to them are delayed beyond ten days. The move has been is taken to ensure prompt payment to vendors on the e-market platform, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
“In order to promote greater discipline and timeliness in payment to vendors, especially MSMEs, the government has issued an order to levy interest on late payment to vendors on the government e-market place,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.
It has been decided that whenever a consignee receipt and acceptance certificate is auto-generated or issued by a buyer and payment is not made withing ten days, they buyer will have to pay penal interest at the rate of one per cent per month on the delayed payment, she said.
The department of expenditure has issued an office memorandum in this respect.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU