Vote on GST compensation inevitable if govt sticks to 2 options, says Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of voting in the GST Council over the issue of compensation to states. This comes a day after the Centre assured states of full compensation.

So far, all decisions in the council have been taken on a consensus basis except for the GST rates on lotteries. Isaac said there will definitely be voting if the Centre insists on the two options that it offered to states. If voting happens, even the Centre will have to muster the support of a few non-BJP friendly states to pass its resolution on the two options ...