Curbs on market openings caused loss of Rs 5,000 cr in 5 months: CAIT
Business Standard

Vote on GST compensation inevitable if govt sticks to 2 options, says Isaac

Centre will have to get support of some non-BJP-ruled states to pass its decision even in case of vote

Dilasha Seth & Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of voting in the GST Council over the issue of compensation to states. This comes a day after the Centre assured states of full compensation.

So far, all decisions in the council have been taken on a consensus basis except for the GST rates on lotteries. Isaac said there will definitely be voting if the Centre insists on the two options that it offered to states. If voting happens, even the Centre will have to muster the support of a few non-BJP friendly states to pass its resolution on the two options ...

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 00:42 IST

