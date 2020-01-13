Wadala on track to become a mini Bandra-Kurla Complex: Naredco president

After Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) became the poster-boy of how new and well-laid-out districts can be carved out of a city, which is land strapped and clogged, it’s Wadala that is emerging as the BKC of the future.

Niranjan Hiranandani, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) and co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group, said Wadala has every potential to become a BKC-styled district, albeit on a smaller scale. He added that the amount of land available there for development now is limited compared to BKC. “Even then, the ...