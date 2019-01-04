Wait for latest tenders to auction coal blocks likely to get longer

The wait for the latest tenders for auctioning coal blocks to non-power sectors and the long-pending commercial coal mining might get longer. The latest tranches of coal block auction to iron, steel, cement, fertilisers and captive power units are stuck in inter-departmental tussle, while the plan to allot mines for commercial mining and the sale of coal by private companies might happen after the general elections later this year.

The Centre in October 2018, announced two new rounds of coal auction, after two failed attempts in 2016-17. In a marked shift from the earlier ...