Warehousing development law: Centre proposes more penalties

Business Standard

Agencies 

Representative Image

The Centre has prop­osed big amendments to the Warehousing Development and Regulation Act (WDRA), 2007 by making registration of godowns compulsory and sharply hiking the penalty for various offences, says a senior Food Ministry official.

In the amendment bill, the government has also proposed simplified registration process, accepting negotiable receipts only in electronic form, more powers to regulator Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) to investigate, take enforcement action, impose monetary penalty and adjudication.


First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 23:49 IST

