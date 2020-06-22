Watching the Dragon: FDI plans of six China firms may be put on hold

In sync with the current sentiment, the Union home ministry is likely to stall security clearance to a clutch of Chinese companies seeking to invest in India, according to officials close to the development. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) received more than 20 proposals for foreign direct investment (FDI), including from China and Hong Kong, requiring security clearance between April and May. “We are vetting some of these proposals which have come from various sectors.

One of the applications is from a well known start-up,” an official said. Six proposals for ...