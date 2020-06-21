Statsguru: A peep into fractious relations between India, China since 1962

The recent border issues with China have drawn into focus the relationship between the two Asian giants, fractious since at least 1962. While the international Global Firepower ranking of countries’ military strength puts China and India at third and fourth position, respectively, the gap is much wider than the positions suggest.

The engagement more than half-a-century ago had marked one of the few times when India spent generously on increasing its military capabilities. Spending has since seen the occasional surge but has largely been trending downwards (chart 1). Lower ...