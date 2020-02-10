We must work today to develop technologies of tomorrow: DRDO chief

At DefExpo 2020, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G SATHEESH REDDY spoke to Ajai Shukla about the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

How will multiple agencies — the DRDO, defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), private industry, and academia — function cooperatively? In the 'Make in India' programme, the role of DRDO is to support industry with technologies that are, as far as possible, developed within the country. These must be transferred to the industry so that they are not reliant on outside ...