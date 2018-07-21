'We need to buffer up criminal justice system to suit a growing population'

The Supreme Court recently recommended the framing of a new law by Parliament to punish lynching offenders in response to rising incidents of deaths caused by mob violence across the country. However, according to senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, adding a parallel set of provisions when existing penal code provisions cover an incident of hurt or of unlawful death very well is not the solution.

He tells Ritwik Sharma that a tightening of procedural provisions coupled with a more efficacious and speedy prosecution might be the answer. Excerpts from an interview: Do you think the ...