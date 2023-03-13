JUST IN
Business Standard

We hope RBI will opt for a pause on rate hikes: CII president Sanjiv Bajaj

Inflation is coming under control. You've got all the right tailwinds for growth. And so we hope that RBI will take a pause on rate hikes, says Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII

Topics
Sanjiv Bajaj | Interest rate hike | Q&A

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Sanjiv Bajaj, president, Confederation of Indian Industry
Sanjiv Bajaj, president, Confederation of Indian Industry

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the private sector to increase capital expenditure, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) President Sanjiv Bajaj said private sector capital expenditure depends on consistent demand and needs a minimum return on investment. In an interview with Arup Roychoudhury, Bajaj said there was a need for a production-linked incentive (PLI)-like scheme in sectors like tourism, logistics, animation, etc, to create more jobs. Edited Excerpts:

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 20:52 IST

`
