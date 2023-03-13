We hope RBI will opt for a pause on rate hikes: CII president Sanjiv Bajaj

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the private sector to increase capital expenditure, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) President said private sector capital expenditure depends on consistent demand and needs a minimum return on investment. In an interview with Arup Roychoudhury, Bajaj said there was a need for a production-linked incentive (PLI)-like scheme in sectors like tourism, logistics, animation, etc, to create more jobs. Edited Excerpts: