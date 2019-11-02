JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » Q&A

Unemployment rate in India rose to a three-year high of 8.5% in Oct: CMIE
Business Standard

We will not see repeat of elevated slippages: YES Bank's Ravneet Singh Gill

I think we were in consolidation mode for two quarters; it is important now to get on foot, says Ravneet Singh Gill

Abhijit Lele & Nidhi Rai 

YES Bank has reported its second quarter (Q2) results, showing asset quality continues to deteriorate. Ravneet Singh Gill, managing director and chief executive officer, tells Abhijit Lele & Nidhi Rai that things will now look up and why. Edited excerpts: You have reported losses due to DTA (deferred tax adjustment) and also a sharp drop in asset quality.

What hit the bank? We had the net profit adjusted for DTA of Rs 702 crore. So, we thought our profitability to be better than what the Street expected. The key thing for us is to quickly raise capital and get on with it. I think ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, November 02 2019. 02:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU