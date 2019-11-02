We will not see repeat of elevated slippages: YES Bank's Ravneet Singh Gill

YES Bank has reported its second quarter (Q2) results, showing asset quality continues to deteriorate. Ravneet Singh Gill, managing director and chief executive officer, tells Abhijit Lele & Nidhi Rai that things will now look up and why. Edited excerpts: You have reported losses due to DTA (deferred tax adjustment) and also a sharp drop in asset quality.

What hit the bank? We had the net profit adjusted for DTA of Rs 702 crore. So, we thought our profitability to be better than what the Street expected. The key thing for us is to quickly raise capital and get on with it. I think ...