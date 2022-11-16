Aviation ministry modifies rule to make masks optional on domestic flights

Wearing masks on will now be optional following a review of the existing rule by civil aviation and health ministries. In an office memorandum issued on Wednesday, the said in-flight announcements may only mention that all passengers should preferably use masks/face covers. "Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced," the ministry said.

Masks were mandatory on flights following the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. Rules were made stricter and airlines were instructed to de-board passengers who do not wear masks following a order.