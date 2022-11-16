JUST IN
Aviation ministry modifies rule to make masks optional on domestic flights

In-flight announcements may only mention that all passengers should preferably use masks/face covers; no specific reference to fine/penal action needed

Topics
domestic flights | Civil Aviation Ministry | Indian aviation

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

air travel, air passengers, aviation industry, airlines, airports
Masks were mandatory on flights following the onset of Covid-19 pandemic

Wearing masks on domestic flights will now be optional following a review of the existing rule by civil aviation and health ministries. In an office memorandum issued on Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry said in-flight announcements may only mention that all passengers should preferably use masks/face covers. "Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced," the ministry said.

Masks were mandatory on flights following the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. Rules were made stricter and airlines were instructed to de-board passengers who do not wear masks following a Delhi High Court order.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:11 IST

