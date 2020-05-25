Weekly economic indicators show more signs of life as economy trudges back

Weekly economic indicators are showing increased activity as the lockdown slowly eases. Key indicators suggest more power generation, higher freight being carried by the railways, lower load on the internet and more. Business Standard tracks weekly economic indicators as a means of better understanding how the economy is doing in the lockdown.

Many indicators such as gross domestic product and other data which appear monthly or quarterly come with a lag. Analysts have therefore turned to other measures which appear more frequently. They have done so in other countries such as China ...