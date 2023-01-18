JUST IN
WEF 2023: India to become a $26 trillion economy by 2047, says EY report
High inflation causing tension between monetary and fiscal policy: Gopinath
Dec traffic at major ports sails to highest in FY23, rises 10.4 per cent
Govt proposes a slew of changes to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Board formed to fix tariff at major ports, PPP dispute resolution
'India a great example of countries choosing security assistance from US'
Nitin Gadkari calls for efforts by all to reduce road accidents by 50%
Crude compulsions in Budget: Oil prices to put pressure on govt finances
USTDA expecting portfolio to unlock $37 bn financing in India: Director
Coal production target at more than 1 billion tonnes for FY24: Govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
High inflation causing tension between monetary and fiscal policy: Gopinath
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WEF 2023: India to become a $26 trillion economy by 2047, says EY report

The report says India is most likely to overtake Germany and Japan to become the third-largest economy after China and the US by 2030

Topics
World Economic Forum | Indian Economy | India

BS Reporter 

Photo: Bloomberg

India is likely to become a $26-trillion economy in 100th year of its Indepe­ndence in 2047 with per capita GDP growing six times from current level to over $15,000 during the period, EY said in a report released at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The report, titled “India@100: Realising the potential of a $26 trillion economy”, says India is most likely to overtake Germany and Japan to become the third largest economy after China and the US by 2030.

Carmine Di Sibio, global Chairman and CEO at EY, said India offers a unique investment opportunity as the world struggles, with increased geo-political pressures. “With the biggest talent pool, an accelerated pace of economic reforms, breakthroughs in energy transition, and rapid digital transformation, the long-term growth trajectory is clearly positive. India shows immense potential and is positioned to make a truly transfo­rmative impact on the world stage,” he said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on World Economic Forum

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 22:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.