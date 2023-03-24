Western Australia to improve ties with India, focus on green tech: Minister

JUST IN
Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Mining & metal firms

Western Australia, the country’s largest state, is looking at climate change and decarbonisation technologies as the focus areas of its ties with India, a minister told 'Business Standard'.

Automation of the mining industry is another priority, said Stephen Dawson, Western Australia’s minister for innovation and digital economy.

Western Australia’s economy is worth Australian $380 billion, contributing 17 per cent to the national economy but home to only 10 per cent of Australia’s population.

Dawson said the state is looking for tie-ups with Indian companies and Tamil Nadu. "Our focus is on climate change, decarbonization and automation of the mining industry,” he said.

“As the world seeks to decarbonise, Western Australia is uniquely placed to work with partners, including in India, on this transition. Renowned for our mining sector, we have an abundance of all the minerals needed to create a rechargeable battery," he said.

"We are blessed with consistent and low-cost renewable energy for producing green hydrogen at scale, and our industries are leading the way to position the State at the forefront of a clean, diverse, inclusive and responsible global economy.”

Western Australia aims to be net zero by 2050, seeking to achieve that with a major change in energy mix favouring renewables by 2030.

India and Western Australia’s trading partnership was valued at $1.92 billion in 2020. Dawson said cooperation is going to increase in the coming years. Western Australia is betting on bringing more Indian students to the country.

India is our biggest international student market. This is also expected to increase and we are focusing more on skill education,” he said.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 13:23 IST

