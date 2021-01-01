What 'Team Biden' means for India's energy and strategic relations with US

Energy Secretary Jennifer Mulhern Granholm, the former two-term governor of Michigan state, was expected to be in Barack Obama’s first team; then in his second team; and was again almost a certainty as a judge in the Supreme Court. So, even though she has not held a post within the Beltway zone in the US capital, she is extremely familiar with the turf.

As US expectedly pivots away from fossil fuels and India redoubles its commitment to the Paris Accord, her role becomes far more significant than Dan Brouillette enjoyed. Within the US, the administrator of the ...