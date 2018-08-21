WhatsApp to look at technological solution to trace origin of fake messages

As government hardens its stance regarding the origin of fake messages on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned firm has said it will look at the technological solution to trace the origin of messages and also hire a grievance officer in India where people can register their complaints.

The instant messaging platform had earlier expressed inability in tracing the origin of messages citing privacy of consumers.

CEO met the Electronics and IT Minister today and informed various measures which is taking to curb abuse of the platform.

Talking to reporters, Prasad said it was a very productive meeting.

"There were three main points that we discussed -- that they should have a corporate entity in India, they should comply with Indian laws -- and must have a governance officer here," Prasad said.

Regarding the payments service of in India, the Minister said that RBI has already mandated that the entities should have a server in India and the IT Ministry has already flagged its concerns suggesting that localisation is necessary.

WhatsApp has already received two notices from the government to check the spread of or be liable to be treated as an abettor. The government has toughened its stand on WhatsApp as it wants the platform to tackle the problem of fake messages, which in many cases has led to mob lynchings.

WhatsApp is among the world's biggest messaging platforms, with more than 200 million active users in India.

Meanwhile, Prasad will be leaving for an ICT conference in Argentina and after that, he will go to Silicon Valley. The Minister is set to meet tech companies CEOs, particularly medical electronics like GE.