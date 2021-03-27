Wheat procurement in Punjab rescheduled from April 10 on Covid-19 surge

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: 795 foreign variant infections reported in India so far
Covid renewed focus on nutrition, immunity: Vardhan at World Food Day event
The (food) grain of Punjab's own farm Bills
CID should probe wheat smuggling to Bangladesh: West Bengal minister
Over 23,000 farm fire incidents in Punjab so far this season: Official data
-
Due to rising COVID-19 cases and late crop maturity, wheat procurement in Punjab has been rescheduled few days late from April 10 following the state government's request, according to the Union Food Ministry.
Wheat is a major rabi (winter-sown) crop. Harvesting starts from March-end but picks up pace from April.
The Centre has estimated wheat procurement to rise 9.56 per cent at 427.36 lakh tonne during 2021-22 rabi marketing season. Out of this, 130 lakh tonne will be procured from Punjab.
"The request made by Government of Punjab for rescheduling wheat procurement period during 2021-22 rabi marketing season, due to late maturity of crop and surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, has been considered," the Union Food Ministry said in a statement.
The central government has approved the request of the state government for rescheduling the wheat procurement period in Punjab from April 10 to May 31 in place of April 1 to May 25, it said.
Wheat procurement is undertaken by state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state civil supplies agencies at the minimum support price.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU