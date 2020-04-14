Wheat procurement season kicks off amid Covid-19 crisis, lockdown curbs

“How does the government think it can limit the daily purchase to just 50 quintals per farmer in Punjab,’’ asks an angry Ghuman Singh, a farmer from Nabha area in Patiala. He’s puzzled like many others because when a combine harvester (a machine designed to harvest a variety of crops) runs, it cuts covering around 30-40 acre in one go, yielding up to 600 quintals. The 50-quintal rule must change, he insists while getting ready for the country’s annual procurement under an extraordinary to control the spread of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are set to start the process on Wednesday, while Haryana will begin five days later.

Singh, who’s also a functionary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Rajewal faction, believes that several of the decisions taken by states and the central government in the last few days to smoothen the operations, the biggest such exercise involving major north Indian states, need a review so that farmers don’t have to face an ordeal.



Although typically a routine exercise conducted without much fuss, this time it’s different. Wheat procurement and for that matter the entire marketing of rabi crops look problematic due to the Covid-19 restrictions, especially social distancing norms and dearth of labour, in the middle of the peak harvesting season.



Singh said few days back there were reports that ‘arthiyas’ (Commission Agents), who are an integral part of the procurement mechanism in Punjab, are threatening to go on strike as their previous dues have not been cleared. “If this happens then the procurement process will be further impacted,” Singh said.



The commission agents charge 2.5 per cent of the MSP under the mandi act in Punjab. “Imagine if it rains in such a situation, we all will be ruined,” Singh said over telephone.



India has planned to purchase almost 40 million tonnes of wheat from farmers in 2020-21 marketing season that started in April, against actual procurement of 34.1 million tonnes in the previous season.



The country’s in 2020-21 is estimated to be at an all-time high of over 106 million tonnes due to record acreage in all major growing state, mainly Madhya Pradesh.



Punjab hopes to procure around 14 million tonnes, while Madhya Pradesh has targeted to purchase 10 million tonnes and UP another 5.5 million tonnes. Haryana has planned to purchase around 7.5 million tonnes of wheat.



Together these four states account for over 90 per cent of the country’s annual wheat purchases at a fixed minimum support price.



Punjab, in the last few days, has issued 2.7 million coupons to farmers for bringing wheat crop to mandis, while the number of purchase centres has also been expanded to around 3,691 in the state by converting 1,824 rice mills into wheat procurement centres, against 1,840 last year to avoid over-crowding.



A farmer shall be entitled to take multiple coupons each day or on different days depending on space in the purchase centre in order to avoid rush in the mandis, according to official guidelines.



“Labour shortage is a big problem this year as there is no one to work in the fields. We somehow managed to harvest the wheat crop using our family members and fellow villagers and now let’s see what arrangement the state government has made for its procurement,” said Shubash Chaudhury, a farmer-leader from Western Uttar Pradesh, the main wheat growing belt in the state.



He said the state has increased the procurement centres and plans to ensure smooth movement of tractors and manpower in the mandis while maintaining all Covid-19 guidelines.



Reports said the UP government had set up 5,500 purchase centres across the states for procurement of wheat. It has also started a system of online tokens so that there is no crowding in the markets. Farmer willing to sell wheat have to contact the purchase centre in-charge and give their farmer registration number.



The centre in-charge will then generate an online token in a week's time, and the same will be sent to the farmer through an SMS. If any farmer who isn't registered through the online token system comes at the purchase centre along with the Aadhaar card, he can be registered right there by the centre in-charge on production of photo I-card, bank passbook and land papers.



In Madhya Pradesh, the state government has introduced a system of ‘sauda patrak’ which is form of contract between trader and farmer issued by the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committes (APMC). The farmer does not bring his entire produce in the mandi, but just a sample of the crop.



Based on the sample, the buyer purchases the crop from the farmers-doorstep or any other designated outside the usual mandi while the sales are recorded in the mandi’s records. A trader can purchase 25-30 per cent of produce through the ‘sauda patrak’ system. The buyer is given custody of the produce only after he makes full payment.



However, critics say the system, which apparently was discontinued several years ago in the state, does not give a good price to the farmer as there is no open auctioning system. It has also opened 4,305 purchase centres for wheat.



However, wheat procurement won’t start in Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal divisions of the state due to the