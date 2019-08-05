Where do numbers go: CAG, finance ministry spar over off-Budget financing

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has informed the government that off-Budget liabilities such as raising of money by entities like IRFC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Food Corporation of India (FCI) and special banking arrangements for fertiliser companies, totaling up to Rs 3 trillion, should be included in Budget numbers.

The numbers, once added to the fiscal deficit, expand it close to 6 per cent as percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019-20, instead of 3.3 per cent, as shown by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget papers tabled in Parliament on ...