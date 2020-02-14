Wholesale inflation rises to 3.1% in January vs 2.59% in December

The wholesale price-based rose to 3.1 per cent in January from 2.59 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday. The build-up rate stood at 2.50 per cent so far this financial year, as against 2.49 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The wholesale of food articles declined 1 per cent in January from December due to lower price of fruits and vegetables and tea, arhar dal, beef and buffalo meat, pork and gram.

The index for 'Manufacture Of Leather And Related Products' group declined by 0.5 per cent to 118.3 from 118.9 for the previous month due to lower price of chrome tanned leather, leather shoe and belt and other articles of leather (1 per cent each). However, the price of vegetable tanned leather (2 per cent), harness, saddles and other related items, travel goods, handbags, office bags, etc moved up by one per cent.