Why did the much anticipated e-mandate not come in updated UPI 2.0?

The National Payments Corporation of India launched UPI 2.0 as an upgrade to the first iteration of the Unified Payments Interface that debuted in April 2016. Mayank Jain finds out what's new.

What are the new features? The new UPI upgrade, dubbed UPI 2.0, comes with several new features such as the ability to attach invoices with payment collection requests, signed QR codes that verify the money receiver, the ability to block payments for future settlement and the ability to link overdraft to the UPI apps. What steps were taken to make it more secure? The new ...